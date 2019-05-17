|
|
Emma L. Dupler (nee Stewart), age 86, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Autumn Aegis, Lorain. Emma was born May 2, 1933, in Fanner, West Virginia, to the late Lemon and Dorotha (nee Ware) Stewart. Emma graduated from Brown University with both a Bachelor Degree and Master Degree of Education.
In 1955, Emma moved to Ohio, where she met and married Richard S. Dupler, and together, they made their home and raised their children in Lorain. Emma was an elementary school teacher, employed by the Amherst Board of Education, and taught 3rd and 4th grade at Amherst Central School and Shupe School for 28 years before retiring. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, and card games.
Surviving is her granddaughter, Katrina (Brad) Gabriele, of Lorain and their children, Zoe, Liam, and Rocco; and her sisters, Winnie Stewart, of Dayton, and Dorothy Loving, of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dupler; daughters, Dawn V. Dupler and Simone Dupler; grandson, Matthew Robinson; brothers, Richard Stewart and Steve Stewart; and her sister, Joyce Stewart.
Private family interment in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.
Arrangements entrusted to the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on May 19, 2019