Dr. Emmanuel Koffmen Essel, 71, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ghana to the late Samuel Essel and Mary Sam on February 25, 1949. Emmanuel is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Efua Essel; four children: Emmanuel (Laura), Kofi (Candace), Aba, and Ekow; six grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in both the United States and Ghana. Emmanuel attended primary school, high school, and medical school in Ghana. He then did his residency program in England where he qualified as an obstetrician/ gynecologist and became a Member of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (MRCOG). He also trained in New York and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG). Dr. Essel was an avid reader and writer. He also played golf and tennis occasionally. A visitation for Emmanuel will be held at the Westwood Abbey Mausoleum located 6265 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted 44070 on October 31, 2020 from 9AM until 11AM. A funeral service will take place following the visitation at 11AM. Friends and family are asked to wear face coverings at all times and respect social distancing to safeguard the health of all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601