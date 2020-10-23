1/1
Dr. Emmanuel Koffmen Essel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmanuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Emmanuel Koffmen Essel, 71, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ghana to the late Samuel Essel and Mary Sam on February 25, 1949. Emmanuel is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Efua Essel; four children: Emmanuel (Laura), Kofi (Candace), Aba, and Ekow; six grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in both the United States and Ghana. Emmanuel attended primary school, high school, and medical school in Ghana. He then did his residency program in England where he qualified as an obstetrician/ gynecologist and became a Member of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (MRCOG). He also trained in New York and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG). Dr. Essel was an avid reader and writer. He also played golf and tennis occasionally. A visitation for Emmanuel will be held at the Westwood Abbey Mausoleum located 6265 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted 44070 on October 31, 2020 from 9AM until 11AM. A funeral service will take place following the visitation at 11AM. Friends and family are asked to wear face coverings at all times and respect social distancing to safeguard the health of all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved