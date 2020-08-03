1/1
Enid Sanabria
Enid Sanabria, 55, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was born in Lorain, November 8, 1964, growing up in South Lorain, and she graduated from Southview High School in 1983 and attended Lorain County Community College. She was a member of The Marching Donettes. She loved spending time with her family and friend friends. She will be deeply missed by her loving children, Luis Mena and Thalia Mena; a granddaughter; her sister, Mary Sanabria Simko; brother, Gerald (Flor) Sanabria and spouse, Nelson Delgado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Dolores (nee Jiminez) Sanabria; and brothers, Louie Palacios and Roland Sanabria. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Her funeral service will be Thursday in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Deacon Rocky Ortiz will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required. Her family suggests memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
