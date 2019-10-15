The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
410 Lear Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
1965 - 2019
Eric Bernard Obituary
Eric Bernard, 54, lifelong resident of Avon, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his property in Shade, OH., Athens County.Eric was born July 13, 1965 to John and Susan (nee Weaver) Bernard. He graduated from Avon High School and Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute.He has been in employment at Willoway Nurseries since he was 15 years old, his most recent position as Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor. He enjoyed his time as a guest teacher at the Lorain County JVS High School.Eric was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Church, Pheasants Forever and Indian Guides.He loved tending to his property in Shade, OH., renovating his century home in Avon, bow and muzzleloader deer hunting, NASCAR, camping, and being an avid wood worker.He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Nancy (nee Palm); children, Joshua (girlfriend, Taylor Viscomi) and Toni Bernard; mother, Susan Bernard; siblings, Chris (Kim) Bernard and Melissa (Fred) Colburn; nieces and nephew, Seth, Emma and Isabella.Preceded in by his father, John Bernard.Memorial contributions may be forwarded in Eric’s name to Lorain County JVS High School 15181 OH-58, Oberlin, OH 44074.Family will receive friends Friday, October 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit, 410 Lear Rd., Avon Lake. Father Charles Strebler will officiate. 440-937-6175
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
