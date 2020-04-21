|
Eric L. Butler, age 55 of Strongsville and formerly of Amherst passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Southwest General Hospital in Middleburg Hts., Ohio.He was born on March 19, 1965 in Elyria, Ohio to Irvin and Alice J. (nee Smith) Butler. He was a 1983 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School and attended Lorain County Community College.Eric was currently employed at McDonald’s in Strongsville. He liked watching sports on television, especially wrestling and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Alice E. (nee Renforth); stepdaughters, Sonia, and Joann; father, Irvin R. Butler; brothers, Keith Butler, and Kurt (Kerry) Butler; nieces and nephews, Kurt Jr., Kameron, Taylor, Kaitlyn, and Connor Butler.Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Alice J. Butler; brother, Jamie Butler; grandparents, Roy and Virginia Smith and Robert and Ernestine Butler.Due to the current COVI-19 pandemic private family funeral services will be held at Ridgehill Memorial Park. A Celebration of Eric’s life will take place at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2020