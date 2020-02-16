|
Happy Birthday Eric Morrison
Feb. 16, 1962 - March 3, 2017
"The Broken Chain"
We little knew that morning
That God was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone,
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us precious memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one
The chain will link again.
- Author Unknown
Your Loving Family,
Mom, Dad and Sisters
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Feb. 16, 2020