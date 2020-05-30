Eric T. Pfaff, 41, of Lorain passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.. Mr. Pfaff was born in Amherst on February 17, 1979, the son of Thomas A and Kathryn A (nee Kimmell) Pfaff, both surviving and of Lorain. He was a 1997 graduate of Clearview High School, and attended Lorain County Community College. He was an accomplished wrestler during high school; setting several school wrestling records. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Lorain. He had been a driver with UPS for 22 years and previously was a personal trainer at the former Lorain County YMCA. Mr. Pfaff enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, especially baseball cards and player's jerseys, enjoyed watching the WWE with his buddies and was an expert on movie trivia. He had an incredible collection of dinosaur fossils. He followed all Cleveland sports teams, including the Browns, Cavs and Indians. He had a soft spot in his heart for stray cats and had given a home to 7 cats currently. His greatest joy was spending time with his six year old son, Jackson and vacationing with his family. In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his wife of 12 years, Noel D. (nee Murphy), his son, Jackson E Pfaff, and sister, Allison D. (Lucas) Kraft of York, PA. Services will be private. The Rev. Alex Barton of the Church of the Redeemer, officiated A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer. Arrangements were handled by Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.