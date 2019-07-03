Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
main pavilion at Sherod Park
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Resources
Erik J. Kerpics


1969 - 2019
Erik J. Kerpics Obituary
Erik J. Kerpics, 49, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at University Hospitals of Cleveland after a short illness. He was born August 2, 1969 and had been a life long Vermilion resident. Erik graduated from EHOVE Career Center in 1987 and worked as a machinist for Bettcher Industries, North Ridge Enterprise, MA Harrison, and Beckett Gas. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Erik was known as the "Grill Master" and enjoyed bonfires, music, cornhole, swimming, and he especially enjoyed spending time with family. He is survived by his father, David Kerpics, of Vermilion; life long companion, Joy Greene, of Vermilion; sons, Brandon Kerpics, of Huron, Derek Kerpics, of Vermilion, and David Kerpics, of Vermilion; daughter, Nikki Kerpics, of Vermilion; granddaughter, Isabella Kerpics; brother, James Kerpics, of Vermilion; and his sisters, Mary (Dana Butler) Kerpics, of Vermilion, and Nadine (Guy) Schuler, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roswitha "Rose" (nee Egelhofer) Kerpics. A celebration of Erik's life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the main pavilion at Sherod Park, Vermilion, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions to Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 4, 2019
