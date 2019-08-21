|
Erika Stephens (nee Strojna), 62, of Elyria, passed away peacefully at Mercy New Life Hospice Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born December 22, 1956 in Roznava, Czechoslovakia.
Erika worked for Lorain Products.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Robert; daughter, Monica Stephens, of Elyria; nieces, Ashley (Graham) Spice, Erika (Stuart) Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gejza and Irma Strojna (nee Polgary); brother, Peter.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria, 440-322-4626, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019. Rev. Fr. Charles Diedrick pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate. Burial St. Mary Cemetery (Grafton).
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 22, 2019