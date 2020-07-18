Erlinda Craft (nee Mendoza) age 83 and a longtime resident of Lorain, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence.Erlinda was born in Lorain, July 29, 1936 to the late Issac Mendoza and Elizabeth (nee Duleuski) Mendoza. For several years Erlinda was the Deli Manager at the former Fazio's Grocery Store in the Oakwood Shopping Center, Lorain, retiring in 1989. Erlinda loved to cook, play bingo, and most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends.Survivors include her daughters; Brenda (Mike) Landers of Amherst, Regina Updegrove of Lorain, Marylou Cox of Lorain, grandchildren; John and Malissa Frame, Jimmy and Lora Updegrove, Ronnie and Elizabeth Richardson, Leslie and Bill Samples, Chrissy Cox, Brian and Ashley Stewart, Mark and Skye Casey, Nicole and Kevin DeLong, 22 great grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister Dolly Gonzalez of Lorain, and brother Tony Rangel of Lorain.In addition to her parents, Erlinda was preceded in death by her husband William Lee Craft, daughter Christine Dyer, step-mother Mary Mendoza, brother Joe Rangel, and her grandson James Lee Updegrove.Family will receive friends Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.