The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Erman Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erman L. "Bud" Lamb Jr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erman L. "Bud" Lamb Jr. Obituary
Erman L. “Bud” Lamb Jr., of Avon Lake, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, one week after celebrating his 90th birthday with his family. He was born December 24, 1929, to parents, Erman and Teresa (nee Montgomery) Lamb. Bud was a hearty New Englander, born in Mystic, Connecticut and raised in Maine and New Jersey. Bud led a long and colorful life. He met his late wife, Miriam Jean Kirk, at Ohio Wesleyan University. After being discharged from the Navy, he spent the first part of his career in the restaurant business, where his patrons included President Eisenhower at The Greenbrier, Walt Disney and Woody Hayes. Bud retired from the restaurant business at the age of 55, but was ill-suited for idleness, so he started a second career at B.F. Goodrich in Brecksville, where he drove a tow motor and worked until he was 75. Bud was a devoted grandfather who proudly attended the sporting events and school functions in which his grandsons participated. He is survived by his beloved children, Jay (Sheryl) Lamb, of Sarasota, FL, Brian (Shelly) Lamb, of Lakewood and Kyle Lamb, of Pittsburgh, PA; cherished grandchildren, Alex Lamb and Nicholas Lamb of Cleveland; many dear nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Miriam; and siblings, Irene (Frank) Howland and Martha (Sam) Baker. Private family services will be held at a later date in accordance with Bud’s wishes. Busch Funeral Home is honored to serve the family at this time. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More