Ernest C. Goodsite, Jr., 79, of Amherst, OH, died July 21, 2020 after a short illness. He was born June 11, 1941 in Sandusky and was a 1959 graduate of Clearview High School. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1963 from Baldwin Wallace College where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He then received a Master’s Degree from Kent State University and a Specialist in Education Degree from Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Kappa Honor Education Fraternity. For thirty-three years he was involved in education, most of those years in Elyria City Schools and also administration in Lorain and Sandusky Counties. He began his career as an English Teacher in Elyria Schools, was the first principal at Westwood Junior High School and retired as Curriculum Director in 1996. In 1971, he was recognized by Ohio Jaycees as the Outstanding Young Educator. Ernie was a member of Amherst United Methodist Church and a former member, organist, and choir director at Vincent United Methodist Church in Lorain. Previously, he was a member of Elyria Kiwanis Club. After retirement, he was a volunteer for many years at Elyria Memorial Hospital. Ernie enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities and spending winters in Florida. From 1999 to 2006 he served on The Board of Directors of the Berea Children’s Home.Ernie is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Joneal I. (nee Feindel); daughter, Erin (J.B.) Kinser of Amherst; son, Jared (Erika) Goodsite of Westerville; grandchildren, Reagan, Mason, and Corrinn Kinser and Bryce and Grant Goodsite.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr. and Estella Goodsite.The Goodsite family would like to thank Kingston of Vermilion for the compassionate care they provided for Ernie.A graveside service for the family will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township with Pastor William Baker officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
