1/1
Ernest E. "Gene" Stanberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest E. “Gene” Stanberry, 68, of Elyria, died September 4, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland. He was born October 23, 1951, in Elyria. For 41 years, he was employed as a crane operator at US Steel and was also a general contractor operating his own home improvement business. He enjoyed time with his wife, bowling in several leagues, and family vacations to Florida. Gene was always willing to help others and had an enduring sense of humor. Gene is survived by his children, Misty Neff of Elyria, Jeremy (Stacy) Stanberry of Vermilion, and Julia Stanberry of Lorain; grandchildren, Brooke and Kaleb Neff and Taylor and Audrey Stanberry; siblings, Joanne Walker, Eric Stanberry and Valerie Fields; and half brothers, David and Timothy Roberts. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Darlene M. (nee Bergman) in 2011; parents, Ernest Stanberry and Julia Roberts; and siblings, Gregory Stanberry and Beverly Hicks. Friends will be received Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. A funeral service will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Laurence E. Nevels officiating. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. COVID-19 precautions will be observed, face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved