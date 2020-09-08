Ernest E. “Gene” Stanberry, 68, of Elyria, died September 4, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland. He was born October 23, 1951, in Elyria. For 41 years, he was employed as a crane operator at US Steel and was also a general contractor operating his own home improvement business. He enjoyed time with his wife, bowling in several leagues, and family vacations to Florida. Gene was always willing to help others and had an enduring sense of humor. Gene is survived by his children, Misty Neff of Elyria, Jeremy (Stacy) Stanberry of Vermilion, and Julia Stanberry of Lorain; grandchildren, Brooke and Kaleb Neff and Taylor and Audrey Stanberry; siblings, Joanne Walker, Eric Stanberry and Valerie Fields; and half brothers, David and Timothy Roberts. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Darlene M. (nee Bergman) in 2011; parents, Ernest Stanberry and Julia Roberts; and siblings, Gregory Stanberry and Beverly Hicks. Friends will be received Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. A funeral service will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Laurence E. Nevels officiating. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. COVID-19 precautions will be observed, face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com
.