It is with great sadness that our family must share that Ernestine A Malek (Ernie), age 93, on Friday, February 7, 2020, went to be with our Lord. She was born October 21, 1926, to parents John Wesley and Laura Myrtle Bussart (nÃ©e Phillips) in Wamego, Kansas. Ernestine attended Minneapolis High School in Minneapolis, Kansas, where her family made their home. She met and married Frank G Brown II, who preceded her in death on October 20, 1962. She was also preceded in death by her parents John and Laura Bussart (nÃ©e Phillips), an infant daughter, Shirley Ray Brown and her brothers’ Leon, John R, Charles and Donald Bussart.Ernestine is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Edward Malek. She is also survived by her loving children Frank G Brown III (Joanne), Pamela Daniels (Harry), James Brown (Susan), grandchildren Adam Babics (Valarie) and Jennifer Brown, great-grandchildren Joshua and Spencer Babics, her sister Mary Jo Jamison and many nieces and nephews.Ernestine was an accomplished cook and baker and over the years, she hosted many gatherings for her family. She was a truly a dedicated and talented homemaker. In her early years, Ernestine was an Army spouse and was happy to take part in supporting Army spouse initiatives, including activities for both active duty officers and their families.Our family would like to thank everyone at Denise’s Adult Care and Mercy New Life Hospice for their truly extraordinary care and compassion during this difficult time. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 pm, at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, OH. Melvin Saylor, Chaplain for Stein Hospice, will officiate her service. Ernie will be laid to rest at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 10, 2020