Estelle Weinman Dobrow passed away on Saturday, June 20th, of complications from dementia at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, Ohio. Estelle was the loving mother and wife who is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dave Dobrow, their two children, Susan and Mark, and her sister Joan Fahey. Estelle was 79 years old.Estelle was born in Jersey City, NJ. She went to American University in Washington DC for a Bachelor of Science in Biology and then spent a year at Syracuse University for graduate studies in Microbiology before marrying Dave in 1964. After living in Charlottesville, Cleveland, Rockville, and Baltimore, the family moved to Amherst, OH, when Dave Dobrow became the Director of the Laboratory at Lorain Community hospital. Estelle was always involved in her local communities. She had served Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain on several committees as well as becoming Congregation President and the coordinator of the Catering Committee as “chief cook” for 13 years. She became active in Women’s League for Conservative Judaism in 1989 and was asked to serve as an International Vice-President and was installed at the 1996 convention. In 1997, Estelle became a Trainer for Women’s League and in 1998 began to serve as a Consultant for them. In Lorain County, Estelle served on the boards of the Children’s Developmental Center, Lorain County Urban League, the Elyria Rotary Club, President of the Lorain Community Hospital’s Auxiliary, Leadership Lorain County, President of the Leadership Lorain County Alumni Board, and the 19th Century Board. In addition, she served as a Community Volunteer for the United Way of Lorain County for more than 10 years. Starting in 1986, she began working as Director for the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and then subsequently at the Elyria & Lorain Chambers of Commerce where she became the Marketing, Membership, and Event Director. At the end of March 1997, she joined the Center for Leadership in Education, a professional development organization that promotes systemic change in education. She retired in 2009 but continued to volunteer in the Lorain Synagogue and its local chapters of Sisterhood, Hadassah, Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, Leadership Lorain County, the Children’s Developmental Center in Amherst and the Elyria Rotary Club. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Salem Cemetery, 1458 North Ridge Road, Lorain (Sheffield Twp) at 1:00 pm with Mark Jaffee, officiating. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals assisted the family with arrangements. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to Agudath B'Nai Israel Synagogue, 1715 Meister Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053 or Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, Avon Office, 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011. Covid 19 protocols will be in effect.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.