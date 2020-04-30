|
Esther Guzman Ortega (nee Ramirez), 94 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Avon Place, following a full and meaningful life. She was born February 25, 1926, in Orange, Texas, and was raised in Mexico. Lorain has been Esther’s home since 1965. Esther was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. She was active with the Guadalupe Society. Esther enjoyed cooking for her family, crocheting, and quilting. Throughout her life Esther was known to be a woman with strong faith and as a hard worker, always providing for her family. Among those who will cherish Esther's memory are her children, Caridad "Carey" Rivera (Victor) of Lorain, Mary Meza of Laredo, Texas, Ventura "Ben" Guzman, Estela "Stella" Biczykowski (Keith), both of Lorain, Jose "Joe" Guzman (Cheryl) of Elyria; her grandchildren, Malixza Rivera, Veronica Feicks (Justin), Vicky Rivera (Iran), Sylvia Ethridge (Richard), Oscar Salazar, Nikki Salazar (Vivian), Elizabeth Meza, Thomas Kane, Nicole Duran (Jesse), Melissa Krott (Tim), Molly Guzman, Maria Guzman; her great-grandchildren, Julia Rae Feicks, Claudia Feicks, Ileana Molina, Victor Molina, Ven Rivera, Amber, Joshia, Lia Rose, Hannah Marie, Alicia, Krisel, Oscar, Jesse, Charlotte, and William Krott; her great-great-grandchildren, Royce Rosario and Blaaze Young; her siblings, Rogelio Ramirez, Teresa Elisaldi Ramirez (Ramen), Josefina Lopez Ramirez and Maria Sandoval Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Jose Ortega on September 6, 2006; her siblings, Elivira Sandoval Ramirez, Luis Ramirez, Jesus Ramirez, Jose Ramirez; and her step-sister, Guadalupe Alvarado; her parents, Jose and Maria Ramirez (nee: Pena); and her former husband and the father of her children, Ventura Guzman. Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. The Rev. Fr. William A. Thaden, pastor of Sacred Heart Chapel will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Chapel Guadalupe Society, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 1, 2020