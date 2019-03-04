|
Esther Maria Perez (née Cortes), 87, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.She was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico September 7, 1931 to Juan R. “Ardado” Cortes and Virginia Montero. Esther had been a Lorain resident for over 50 years.Esther was a member of Templo Emanuel Assembly of God, Lorain. She was active at El Dorado enjoying bingo and visiting with friends. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles. Esther love spending time with her family.She will be dearly missed by her son, Efrain Perez of Lorain; daughters, Haydee Maldonado Perez and Carmen Cruz, both of Lorain; sisters, Ines (Wilfredo) Rodriguez and Alice (Juan) Rivera, both of Lorain and Matilda Cortes of Sanford,Florida; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.Other than her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her son, Jorge Perez; brothers, Ramon L. and Diego Cortes; sister, Juanita M. Perez.Her family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in Templo Emanuel Assembly of God, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain. A celebration of Life will be 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. Her funeral service will be Thursday at the church at 10 a.m. Reverend Pedro Negron, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019