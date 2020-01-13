|
Ethan Douglas DeChant, age 14, of Wakeman, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on May 26, 2005 in Lorain, Ohio and has lived in Wakeman his whole life. He was a student at Western Reserve High School. He is survived by his parents, Keith and Melissa (Waltz) DeChant of Wakeman; his brother, Edison (Denise) DeChant; his nieces, Macie and Emily DeChant; his nephew, Connor DeChant; his sister, Victoria (Caleb) Blair; maternal grandparents, Ken and Judy Waltz; paternal grandmother, Joyce DeChant; Godfather, Stephen Dechant; Godmother, Julia Cuson; his faithful companion, Alex; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gerald DeChant. Ethan was known for enjoying time with his family and friends. He loved to make people laugh by creating memes on social media. He was one to comfort others in their time of need. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. His services will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at: www.mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 14, 2020