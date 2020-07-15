1/1
Etoy Whitaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Etoy Whitaker, of Lorain, was born in Maben, Mississippi, on March 1, 1926. He gained his wings on July 10, 2020, following a brief illness. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. In the 1950s, he migrated to Lorain, Ohio, to look for work with his wife, Azzie. He was employed by U.S. Steel for over 30 years before he retired. Etoy enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching MSNBC news, The Price is Right, sports, and playing his lottery. He was the family patriarch and a true family man. He would give you the shirt off his back if he could. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his son, Johnny Whitaker; his daughters, Donna Whitaker, Linda Whitaker, and Vicky Whitaker; his grandsons, Jeffrey Whitaker, Tyree Whitaker, and Dominique Moon, all of Lorain, and Andre Whitaker, of Arizona; granddaughters, Onika Whitaker, Leslie Whitaker, and Ashley Whitaker, all of Lorain; a sister, Lena "Jean" Whitaker of Maben, Mississippi; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and two best friends, Aubrey Huff of Lorain and John Nixon of Cleveland. Etoy was preceded in death by his wife, Azzie Lou Whitaker; his mother, Lena Whitaker; and father, Jake Whitaker; his brothers, Tom Whitaker, James "JC" Whitaker and Roy Lee Chandler; and a grandson, Jaymone "Hook" Whitaker. A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. until time of private family service at 12 noon at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. It is required that masks are worn at both services. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved