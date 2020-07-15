Etoy Whitaker, of Lorain, was born in Maben, Mississippi, on March 1, 1926. He gained his wings on July 10, 2020, following a brief illness. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. In the 1950s, he migrated to Lorain, Ohio, to look for work with his wife, Azzie. He was employed by U.S. Steel for over 30 years before he retired. Etoy enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching MSNBC news, The Price is Right, sports, and playing his lottery. He was the family patriarch and a true family man. He would give you the shirt off his back if he could. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his son, Johnny Whitaker; his daughters, Donna Whitaker, Linda Whitaker, and Vicky Whitaker; his grandsons, Jeffrey Whitaker, Tyree Whitaker, and Dominique Moon, all of Lorain, and Andre Whitaker, of Arizona; granddaughters, Onika Whitaker, Leslie Whitaker, and Ashley Whitaker, all of Lorain; a sister, Lena "Jean" Whitaker of Maben, Mississippi; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and two best friends, Aubrey Huff of Lorain and John Nixon of Cleveland. Etoy was preceded in death by his wife, Azzie Lou Whitaker; his mother, Lena Whitaker; and father, Jake Whitaker; his brothers, Tom Whitaker, James "JC" Whitaker and Roy Lee Chandler; and a grandson, Jaymone "Hook" Whitaker. A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. until time of private family service at 12 noon at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. It is required that masks are worn at both services. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
.