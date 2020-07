Gone but not forgotten , My Son , My Son .... Not a day goes by I don't think of you and get choked up .....Not one night has passed when I haven't shed a tear. You've been gone one year now and the pain is still unbearable. We all miss you and love you son. My Son.... My Son.... I miss hearing you tell me ( I got this Pops)...I LOVE YOU SON AND I MISS U. LOVE , POP'S



