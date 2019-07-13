|
Eugene “Bud” M. Tyler IV, age 58 of Elyria, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center.He was born October 25, 1960 to Eugene and Florene (nee Wooten) Tyler III in Lorain, Ohio where he graduated from Lorain High School in 1980. Following High School, Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division until 1990, achieving the rank of Sergeant. After the Army, he went on to work as a machinist for several companies, including Lorain Products. He was also an active volunteer with the Salvation Army in Lorain.Eugene was an avid Browns fan who loved to fish and play corn hole with his brother in-law, Raymond. He also enjoyed playing cards and above all, spending time with his family.Surviving are his children: Brandice Hunt and her fiancÃ© Scott Penney, Stephanie (Timothy) Avers and Nicholas (Tiffani) Tyler; grandchildren: Nathan, Logan, Evelyn, Autumn, Gabriella, Austin, Parker, and Ava; sisters: Ruby (Tom) May, Mary (Raymond) Gonzales, and Delorse (Scott) McAuly, as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15 from 3 – 6 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Military Honors will follow at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 625 N. Lake Street, Amherst. Memorial contributions in Eugene’s honor may be made to the Valor Home, 221 W. 21st Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 14, 2019