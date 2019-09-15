|
|
Eugene "Gene" Victor Nickley, of Vermilion, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Vermilion after a lengthy illness.He was born September 19, 1934 in Vermilion and had been a lifelong resident.Gene graduated from Vermilion High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his bachelor and masters degree from Kent State University.He was a Vermilion schools industrial arts and driver's education teacher and coached boys basketball at Sailorway, girls basketball at the middle school and was the high school boys baseball coach. He and his wife, Joyce, also operated TLC Lawn Care.He was a member of Vermilion Evangelical and Reformed Church, Ely Masonic Lodge #424, AMVETS Post #22, and American Legion Post #397. Gene was in charge of the Vermilion Baseball Recreation Program.. He enjoyed golf, snow skiing and was ski club advisor for the high school.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nickley (nee Zelinski) of Vermilion; daughter, Peggy (Daniel) Tomcheck of Loveland, CO; son, Michael (Beth) Nickley of Seville; grandchildren, Jessica and Jake Tomcheck, William (Kayla) Nickley, Ben Nickley, Alex (Yanan) Nickley, Kate and Kevin Nickley, and great grandchildren , Arbor and Harriet Nickley.He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Florence (nee Barris) Nickley; brothers, Alfred, George and Bud Nickley and sisters, Gertrude Allen, Sue Nickley, Lorraine Eberle, Olga Nickley, Joann Fischer and Odessa Kawasaki.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Vermilion Evangelical and Reformed Church, Ohio at Grand Street, Vermilion. The Reverend Nick Cacciatore will officiate. Interment will follow at Brownhelm Cemetery where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors.The family suggests memorial contributions to Parkinson Foundation Northwest Region, 150 West South Boundary PBM #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 16, 2019