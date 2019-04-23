|
Eugene W. “Moe” Davis, 97, was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.Born on June 26, 1921, he was the son of Charles B. and Irene (Szivan) Davis and a lifelong resident of Lorain, Ohio. Moe was a 1940 graduate of Lorain High School and a member of its tennis team. He also attended University of Cincinnati as part of an Army Specialized Training Program in civil engineering.He was a proud member of Company B, 62nd Armored Infantry Battalion, 14th Armored Division. He served in the European Theater of Operations during World War II and was awarded a Bronze Medal and Purple Heart. Moe and his brother, Chic, owned Sheffield Dairy. This successful business, which included a bottling plant, store, and delivery routes, was started by their father. It was one of the first dairies in Lorain.Moe was a member and supporter of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, where he served as an usher. He was also very proud of his 30+ year membership in the Lorain Senior Fellowship Club for retired businessmen. He served many board positions, including president. He truly was a “jack of all trades,” artist, and problem solver. There was nothing he could not build or fix. He was also known as a jigsaw puzzle master. While in a care facility, he put together puzzles, glued them onto boards, and gave them to residents to brighten up their rooms. Time with family was his greatest joy.He is survived by his two children, daughter, Carol, and son, Bill (Sherrye). His grandchildren include Don (Lori) Phillips, Scott (Elizabeth) Phillips, Melissa Russell, Melanie Davis (Kevin), and Mindy Davis. He was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Ana, Josh, Sophie, Alec, Brayden, Kealan, and Teegan.He was preceded in death by his loving and adored wife of 51 years, Fran (nee Jurowski); parents; brothers, Johnny, Frank, and Chic; and sisters, Marie Danevich Smith and Anna Lautner.The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway, Lorain. Additional visitation will begin at 9:30 on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, and will be followed by a 10 o’clock mass. The Rev Robert J. Glepko, pastor, will officiate. Eugene will be buried with military honors at Calvary Cemetery immediately after the church service.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 25, 2019