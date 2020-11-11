Eugene W. Hartle, Sr., 79, of Mundys Corner, Pa., formerly of Vermilion, passed away Nov. 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Born March 3, 1941 in Yatesboro, Pa., son of the late Eugene and Carmelita Hartle. Preceded in death by wife, Donna; brother, David; and brother in law, Bill Roberts. Survived by children, Eugene, Jr. (Neal Larson) Hartle; Debra (Ted) Ford; Richard Hartle; and stepdaughter, Lindsey Russell. Granddaughter, Jennifer (Derek) Collins. Great Grandchildren, Slade, Ashton and Keegan Collins. Brother of Robert (Judy) Hartle; Ronald Hartle; Lucy Roberts; Tom (Connie) Hartle; Paul (Marty) Hartle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Retired from Ford Motor Company with 32 years of service. Gene loved spending time with his great grandchildren. Gene was a die hard Steelers fan. He loved going to the casino and listening to Elvis; in fact, to all of his close friends, he was referred to as, “The King.” After a long hard fought battle with cancer, Gene is no longer suffering. He will be missed by his family and friends. At Gene's request, there will be no services. Arrangements in care of Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Nanty Glo. In lieu of other memorials, donations can be made in Gene’s honor to Isaiah 117 House, a ministry his granddaughter and great grandchildren are passionate about, at: www.isaiah117house.com/donate
