Mrs. Eunice Scott was born on August 12, 1929, and departed this life peacefully on July 26, 2020. After graduating from Lorain High School, she served as an elevator operator at Smith and Gerhart before beginning a 30-year career as a tester and inspector with Vertiv (formerly Lorain Products). After retiring, Eunice devoted her time and love to family, friends, and visiting the sick and shut-in, providing words of encouragement and comfort to numerous families. She was a longtime member of Greater St. Matthew A.M.E. Church where she served for many years on the communion, baptism, and usher boards and as a Stewardess. Mrs. Scott had a love for the written word and graced us with a number of poems over the years. She enthusiastically entered competitions for McCall's magazine and published several compositions. She was the cherished mother of Mrs. Robin (James) Fleming of Lorain, loving grandmother to Stacie Dickens of Alexandria, VA, Salandra (James) Thomas of Falls Church, VA, Dorian Fleming of Lorain, and devoted aunt to Constance Thomas of Lorain. She was also beloved by a host of nieces and nephews; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many dear friends. Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. Scott (aka Scottie); parents, Hurie and Susie (nee Patton) Clark; sisters, Theotha Clark and Carmella Blakely; brother, Carroll "Sonny" Clark; sisters, Cordie Vee Holmes and Cathryn Clark; and granddaughter, Shatelle Fleming. Funeral services are private and will be attended by the family only. Services will be broadcasted through Zoom on July 31st starting at 11:30 a.m. The Reverend Thomas Darden will officiate. Eunice won the battle for eternal life. We invite you to celebrate her life and memory with us. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
.