Eva P. Short (nee Donges), 97, of Lorain, died Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain after a brief illness.She was born July 25, 1921 in Footdale, Pennsylvania and had resided in the Lorain area since 1939. Eva worked at JC Penney, Seymour’s Jewelry and Lorain Creamery. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, going out to dinner and was a very sociable person.She is survived by her children: Kenneth Short (Paulette) of Lorain, Donna Shepard (David) of Avon and Terrance Short of Lorain; two granddaughters, five step-grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Short in 2004, parents Joseph & Birdie A. Donges (nee Patten), daughter-in-law, Connie Short in 2008, grandchildren: Terry Short in 2014 and Yvette Short in 2018; brothers, Ralph & William Donges and sisters, Ethel Dils, Marie Yauger, Leona Teets & Josephine Kozosky.The family will receive friends Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. (please meet at the church). The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH. 44053.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019