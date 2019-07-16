|
Eva Torres, 71, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Ricky Diaz (Sonia), Rosa Diaz, Kevin Diaz (Barb), and Magdalena Diaz; five grandchildren; sisters, Maria Vazquez, Teresa Senquiz, and Toni Torres; brothers, Emilio Torres and Federico Torres; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Jacinto and Juanita Torres; and a brother, Pedro Torres. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019