Evelyn (Andrews) Burns
Evelyn (Andrews) Burns from Huntington Township passed away after a five-year battle with cancer. She was born September 29, 1936 to George and Emma (Nahorn) Andrews in Lorain, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tim Burns; daughter, Vicki Doan of Lorain; sons, Ricky (Linda) Doan of Amherst and Michael (Tresa) Doan of Lorain; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Nancy Jo (Burns) Ardick; and sister-in-law, Kathy Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don; daughter, Mary Doan; grandson, B.J. Doan; and granddaughter, Angela Doan. She started her work career at Faroh’s Candy Store, then moving to Gaylords Deparment Store and ending her career at St. John’s West Shore Hospital where she retired. She met many friends during her career, still keeping in touch. After retiring, she and her husband, Tim, traveled to Alaska, and all but five states. She was a 13-year member of Alanon. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Wellington where there will be a memorial service, 512 N. Main Street, Wellington on Monday October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Trask to officiate. A graveside service will follow at Huntington Cemetery. Donations in Evelyn’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or The Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
