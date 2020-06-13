Evelyn Carroll Chrisitan (nee: Dayton), 92 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Friday, June 12, 2020, at The Laurels at New London, following a full and meaningful life.She was born July 2, 1927, in Elyria, Ohio. Evelyn had made her home in Amherst since 1948. She was employed as a secretary at Bendix Westinghouse in Elyria. Evelyn was a member of Family Fellowship Foursquare, currently Grow Point Church in Amherst where she served faithfully as a secretary and event volunteer, facilitating hospitality to all that entered the church doors. Evelyn treasured most of all serving the Lord as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Those Evelyn leaves behind include her son Gregory L. Christian (Dana) of Amherst; her daughters Dianne Tkach (Roland) of New London and Elaine North (Wayne) of Terrell, TX; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years Giley F. Christian on March 9, 2013; and her parents Howard and Ruby Dayton (Bechtel).Family and friends will be received during late morning public visitation Monday June 22, 2020, at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave, Amherst, Ohio by making reservation at https://signup.com/go/iJQCigx or by calling (440) 988 - 4451. Public graveside funeral services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park Monday June 22, 2020 at 1 pm. Rebroadcasting of the graveside service will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Evelyn’s memory to Grow Point Church;780 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, OH 44001.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.