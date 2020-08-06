1/1
Evelyn D. Hertzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Dorothy Hertzel (Voigt) passed away quietly on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in North Ridgeville, Ohio, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late William Howard Hertzel. Loving mother of William Jr., Jeffrey (Kathy), and Gayle (James deceased) Wargo. Dear sister to the late Marlene (Leonard deceased) Platek and Diane (William) Sypniewski. Cherished grandmother to Jason, Christopher, Jennifer, Scott, and Chelsea; and great-grandmother to 12. Evelyn was born on January 31, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Nelson and Dorothy (Iseli) Voigt. She graduated from West Technical High School in June of 1950, and four months later, on October 28th, she married Bill, her high school sweetheart. After raising her family, she furthered her education and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse before retiring in 1995. At her request, there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved