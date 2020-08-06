Evelyn Dorothy Hertzel (Voigt) passed away quietly on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in North Ridgeville, Ohio, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late William Howard Hertzel. Loving mother of William Jr., Jeffrey (Kathy), and Gayle (James deceased) Wargo. Dear sister to the late Marlene (Leonard deceased) Platek and Diane (William) Sypniewski. Cherished grandmother to Jason, Christopher, Jennifer, Scott, and Chelsea; and great-grandmother to 12. Evelyn was born on January 31, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Nelson and Dorothy (Iseli) Voigt. She graduated from West Technical High School in June of 1950, and four months later, on October 28th, she married Bill, her high school sweetheart. After raising her family, she furthered her education and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse before retiring in 1995. At her request, there will be no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store