Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn J. Glover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn J. Glover Obituary
Evelyn J. Glover, 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Avon Place in Avon, OH. She is survived by her children, David (Lori) Glover; Shirley Harrill and Randy (Anita – deceased) Glover; sister, Mabel Phillips; and grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years of marriage, Charles L. Glover; parents, Jesse and Dollie (nee Glover) Hayes; daughter-in-law, Debby Glover; son-in-law, Tom Harrill; siblings, Russell, Kenneth "Jasper," LeRoy, Wilbert and Carlie. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -