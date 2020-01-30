|
|
Evelyn J. Glover, 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Avon Place in Avon, OH. She is survived by her children, David (Lori) Glover; Shirley Harrill and Randy (Anita – deceased) Glover; sister, Mabel Phillips; and grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years of marriage, Charles L. Glover; parents, Jesse and Dollie (nee Glover) Hayes; daughter-in-law, Debby Glover; son-in-law, Tom Harrill; siblings, Russell, Kenneth "Jasper," LeRoy, Wilbert and Carlie. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 31, 2020