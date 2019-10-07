Home

Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Evelyn R. Lassen

Evelyn R. Lassen Obituary
Evelyn Ruth Wilson-Lassen, age 98, of Vermilion, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kingston Of Vermilion. Evelyn was born one of nine children on August 20, 1921 in Lorain, OH to her parents, Alfred and Effie (McCain) Lassen. She was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Evelyn lived at Vermilion on the Lake where she raised her children, George, Robert and Joanne. She moved to California for 37 years where she worked until her retirement at the age of 79, moving back to Vermilion. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and square dancing in her earlier years and she loved playing bingo in her retirement. She is survived by her children, George (Esther) Wilson and Joanne (Robert “Mac”) McClafferty, both of Vermilion; sisters, Helen Tisler and Betty Lassen; brothers, Eugene and Myron (Peg) Lassen; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Effie Lassen; son, Robert Wilson; sister, Edith Hoff-Watkins; and brothers, Alfred II, Robert, and Richard “Pete” Lassen. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 1:00 p.m., Elder Richard Hoff, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn’s memory to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
