|
|
Everett Eugene Gipson, 88, went to Heaven on October 7, 2019. Born in Carter County, KY on April 9, 1931, Everett was the seventh son of the late Alonzo and Lucy Gipson. Everett served his country in the Army and later moved to Ohio. Everett retired from Ford after decades of service. First and foremost, Everett was a man of the church. He was an ordained Minister for over 50 years and was the Pastor of the Lorain Pentecostal Church of God, among others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors. Everett was a true people person, a good man who showed kindness to those he met. He loved reading his Bible. Survivors include his children, Roger Gipson, Colleen Gipson, Patricia Gipson, Teresa (George) Rhodes and Vickie (Chris) Noll; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ruth; his son, Jack; and several siblings. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, October 10 at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main St., Wellington from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service held immediately following. A service and burial will also be held in Vanceburg, KY on Saturday. Condolences for the Gipson family can be given at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 9, 2019