Faith Kehren Laidlaw
Faith Kehren Laidlaw of Sheffield Lake, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 with her family by her side.Faith was born to the late Llewellyn (Lefty) and Ruth Walters on April 13, 1927 in Lorain, Ohio.She graduated from Lorain Senior High School in 1945 and she maintained a wonderful, lifelong friendship with a group of her classmates affectionately known as “The Club”.She married her high school sweetheart; the late Andy Laidlaw on April 23, 1945 and enjoyed a loving 57 year marriage. She and Andy traveled extensively as part of both Andy’s career and throughout their retirement. Faith was a longtime, loyal member of the Christian Temple Disciples of Christ church in Lorain and later worshiped at the United Methodist church of Avon, Ohio. She was known by all as a uniquely kind and honest woman who was always focused on how she could help others. Her smile and sense of humor was always visible.Faith is survived by her five children that she lovingly raised with Andy: Andrea Linkous of Vermilion, Scott Laidlaw of Palm Coast Florida, David Laidlaw of Chesterton Indiana, Elizabeth D’Orazio of Vermilion and Todd Laidlaw of Keller Texas. She is also survived by 12 loving grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, all of whom she touched deeply and taught well.A family ceremony will be held at the burial on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:00 at Elmwood Cemetery.In lieu of sending flowers the family requests that any donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.orgThe Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain assisted the family with services.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
