Fayetta McKinney (nee Fleming), 79, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at her home in Lorain, OH on Thursday, June 11, 2020.Fayetta was born in Pike County, KY on July 15, 1940 to her loving parents, William and Nannie (nee Bertha) Fleming.With her roots in Kentucky, her experiences growing up set the foundation for her character. Whether it was driving a Jeep across the family farm, watching her father get ready to head to the coal mine, or listening to her favorite country music songs, she had intense pride in her family’s work ethic and heritage. Fayetta’s home was filled with memorabilia of her loved ones, including the helmet that her father wore each day as he headed into the mine. Throughout her life, she valued being part of a large family. Fayetta was a loving Grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren, and her dedication as a mother was evident in each day of the 27 years she cared for her son, Little Martin, who preceded her in death. She brought true southern charm to Lorain, OH, and everyone who met her felt the warmth and welcoming nature of her heart. She was a member of Toledo Road church of Christ in Lorain and she worked many years at Emerson Network Power, previously Lorain Products.She is survived by her children, William McKinney, Steve (Domenica) McKinney, Carolyn McKinney, Chad (Betty) McKinney and John “Tony” (Dawn) McKinney; sisters, Ruby (James) Boggs, Wanda (Ray) Damron, Carrie (Ray) Baker; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nannie Fleming; son, Martin Ray McKinney Jr.; and siblings, Della Johnson, Bessie Sesco, Ollie Daniels, Myrtle Walker, Fred Fleming, Harold Fleming, Junior Fleming, Leo Fleming, Virgil Fleming, Grady Fleming and Arnold Tacket.Fayetta’s family will receive family and friends at Toledo Road church of Christ, 5075 Toledo Road, Lorain, OH 44055, on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM, Bill Myers, officiating. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family will require social distancing during all services. Christian burial services will follow the Church services on Monday at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp, OH. Arrangements and funeral services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.