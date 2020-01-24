|
Felicita A. Garza (nee Alicea), age 90, of Lorain, was born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico on October 17, 1929. She moved to Lorain in 1948, where she lived most of her life. She was called to heaven on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Survivors include her seven children, Francisco A. Garza of California, Martha J. Guzman, Gerard F. Garza, Maria Cortez-Gonzalez, Irma Ruiz (Paul) and Patricia Gordon, all of Lorain, and Theresa A. Boneta (Tito), of Vermillion, Ohio. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Adrian Alicea; and sisters, Elena Morales (Angelo), and Catalina Soto. Felicita was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Evangelia Alicea; brothers, Porfirio Alicea, Guillermo Alicea, Ramon Alicea; sisters, Cornelia Garza, Francisca Garza, Maria Alicea Aviles; and a grandson, Gerald Tomas Garza. Felicita was a strong, independent woman with lots of talents. She worked as a Client Advocate at The Nord Center, where she provided assistance, support, translation and enhanced resources to needed individuals and families. She was a parent aide at Family Service Association, and a volunteer for Parent and Infant Enrichment Program (PEP) at the Center for Youth and Family Services. Felicita worked at Lorain City Schools and was also a stenciler at US Steel. Felicita worked in retail and sales management at Gold Circle Store, Gaylord’s Department store, Zayre’s Department Store and Lawson’s Milk Company. Felicita volunteered with United Way and Cooperative Office Extension Program on various community projects. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, making crafts, jewelry making, sewing, gardening and was a Cleveland Indians fan. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral Home and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria, Ave., Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Saturday, February 1st from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave., Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020