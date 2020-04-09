|
|
Finley Franklin Jackson, 93, of Avon Lake, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Finley was born June 13, 1926 to Adelbert and Edith (Guscott) Jackson. He attended Bay Village High School and upon graduation (class of 1944), joined the Army Air Corps at the close of World War II. Following his service, Finley attended Baldwin Wallace College with a degree in electrical engineering. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He and his wife, Jean (Dawson), settled in Avon Lake to raise their five children. Finley retired from J. L. Finnicum Company in 1991. He and his wife were avid golfers and especially enjoyed their times as snowbirds in Lakeland, Florida. He enjoyed sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, the Browns and the Avon Lake Shoremen. He was a member of the Avon Lake United Church of Christ and a loyal member of the Masonic fraternity for seventy years. Finley will be remembered as a humble, patient, kind and gentle man. Finley was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jean D. Jackson; his son, John Finley Jackson; his grandson, James Franklin Jackson; his parents, Edith and Adelbert Jackson; and sister, Phylis Jackson Noss. Finley was a proud and loving father. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Dave) Dlugosz of Avon Lake; sons, Robert (Jean) Jackson of North Ridgeville, David (Valerie) Jackson of Kent and Paul (Amy) Jackson of Oberlin; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorial contributions to Cincinnati , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. A memorial service will be announced on the website. www.buschcares.com, 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2020