Fior M. Petrillo, age 94, of Lorain, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain.Born in Lorain on October 20, 1925 to the late Angelo and Marie (nee Cera) Petrillo. Fior graduated from Lorain High School with the 1943 B class. After high school, he served a year and six months in the U.S. Army during World War II.Fior worked as a Tool and Die Coordinator at Nelson Stud Welding in Lorain for 41 and a half years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, and enjoyed cooking and crossword puzzles.Surviving is his son, Jeff of Lorain; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Concetta “Connie” (nee Colella) Petrillo in 2010; brothers, Michael, John and Orlando; and a sister, Louise.Private funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Craig M. Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish officiated. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 25, 2020