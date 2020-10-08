Dr. Fleming J. Mosely III is an undeniable pillar of Lorain County. As such, he was surely blessed with heavenly wings on October 2, 2020.Mosely, born on June 15, 1937, grew up in Monessen, PA, a small, working class city. He was an excellent student who also excelled in athletics: football, boxing and track and field. His outstanding performance earned him a full athletic scholarship to California State Teachers’ College. He joined the ROTC and two fraternities: Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Kappa Lambda (Cal U’s first Black member).After earning his bachelor's degree in education in 1960, Mosely served two years in the Army. While enlisted he enjoyed travelling to Europe where he learned to speak German. Four months after being honorably discharged he married Emily Calloway, his devoted wife of 57 years.Mosely’s first teaching position was at Lorain’s Hawthorne Boone Elementary School. After six years of successful teaching he became an assistant principal at Charleston Elementary School. He earned his master's degree in counseling and his principal certification from Cal U in 1972. He went on to become the principal of Lorain’s Lincoln Elementary, a bilingual school. While there, Mosely attended the University of Akron on a part-time basis, and earned his doctorate of education in 1982. He retired in 1988 but his distinguished career in education continued as he regularly served as a substitute and administrative consultant for Lorain County Schools through 2007.His impact on the Lorain community was profound. He was an active principal who genuinely cared for his students. He was an active mentor to many. He coached everything from boxing to little league baseball to football. He established a boxing gym providing an opportunity for local athletes to pursue boxing.He was an avid athlete as illustrated by his induction into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame, California State University’s Sports Hall of Fame (football) and the Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame (boxing). As an amateur boxer he won 4 Golden Glove titles and championships in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Toledo. He fought and almost beat former heavyweight champion of the world Joe Frazier. His athleticism extended into his sixties during which he would compete in 5 and 10k races and race his grandchildren to the car.He is preceded in death by his parents, Fleming J. Mosely Jr. and Leola Grant, and his brothers: William, Delmar, and Kenneth. However, Fleming’s legacy of love will live onand sustain the hearts of many beginning with his wife Emily, his son Christopher and daughter-in-law Jenny, his daughter Constance and son-in-law Curtis, his son Fleming IV and daughter-in-law Carol; five beautiful grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He will leave behind a legacy of service, love, laughter and endless devotion to his family, to his friends, and to the well being of all of those around him. He will forever be in our hearts.Please join us in celebrating Dr. Mosely’s life this Sunday, October 11 at Lorain High School Gymnasium. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.; masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Mosely to: Dr. Fleming J Mosely III Scholarship Fund c/o LCCC Foundation 1005 North Abbe Rd Suite CC220 Elyria, OH 44035



