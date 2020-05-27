Florence Frankle passed away on May 26, 2020, in Parkland, FL. She was born in Cleveland in 1922. Just as the U.S. entered World War II, Florence married Army Lt. Henry Frankle. Upon Dr. Frankle’s return from overseas, the couple settled in Lorain and raised 4 children. Florence was very active in Lorain’s Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue. Dr. Frankle retired in the early 1980’s and the couple moved to the Fort Lauderdale area. Florence was an expert baker and knitter. She was also a life-long cat rescuer.Florence was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is buried in Fort Lauderdale to be near them.She is survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law (David and Naomi of New York, Paul and Sandy of Florida, Robert and Maryann of Florida), 1 daughter (Susan of Ohio), 1 sister and brother-in-law (Janet and Gene Roth of Florida), 4 grandchildren and 4 nieces.Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is asked to consider the following: A) Agudath B’nai Israel Kiddush Fund, 1715 Meister Rd., Lorain, OH 44053; B) American Friends of Magen David Adom, Southeast Region, 3300 PGA Blvd., Suite 970, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410; C) Lighthouse of Broward County, 650 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311; or any cat rescue facility.



