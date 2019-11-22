|
Florence I. (Durisek) Brletic, age 94, and a resident of Amherst, passed away November 22, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain.Florence was born May 27, 1925 in Lorain, Ohio. Florence attended school in Prince George, VA, Daisytown and California, PA. She moved back to Lorain in 1941 and graduated from Lorain High School in 1943B. She also attended Lorain Business College. She was employed at National Tube in the general office, Nickel Plate Railroad in the general office, Central Trust Bank, and St. Joseph Hospital in the Personnel Department before retiring in 1987. As a member of First Lutheran Church, Florence taught Sunday and Bible School in the 1950s and 1960s and sang in the church choir. At Washington Avenue School in Lorain, Ohio, she was a room mother and a Cub Scout den mother. Florence is survived by her daughter, Judy and son-in-law, Kim Klekota (with whom she made her home since 1991); brother, Paul Durisek, of North Ridgeville; grandsons, Kevin Klekota and Jason Sas; three great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Brletic, in 1977; son, David Brletic, in 1996; sister, Emily Bires; brother, Al Durisek; brother, John Durisek; sister, Mary Durisek; and parents, John and Mary Durisek. Family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. time of service at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th St., Lorain, OH 44052 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, OH 44001.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 23, 2019