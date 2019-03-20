|
|
Florence S. Merrick (nee Stawicki), 86, of Lorain, died peacefully Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain. She was born May 12, 1932 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Florence attended Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School and graduated from Lorain High School with the class of 1950 B.She worked at Scott’s Five and Ten, Puritas Paper Products, TRW Nelson Stud, sold Avon cosmetics, was a teacher’s aide at Lakeview School and Palm Avenue Academy, and worked at Jay’s Laundromat before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lorain, member and past treasurer of the Nativity Altar & Rosary Society, served as a Eucharistic Minister, helped cook spaghetti for the Nativity Holy Name Society dinner, and cook food for the Nativity St. Nicholas Day children’s luncheon.Florence loved to bowl and participated in many bowling leagues and was a Two-Time Winner of the Rebman Recreation Valentine’s Day Tournament. One of her greatest joys was her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles E. Merrick; children, Kenneth (Joann) Hemminger, of Lorain, Diane (Jeffrey) Nowak, of Elyria, Debra (David) Bright, of Lorain, and David Merrick, of Akron; grandchildren, Sydney, Conor, Henry, David, Bryan, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Bryan and Landen; and dog, Charlie.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Hemminger, in 1958; parents, Casimir and Stella Stawicki (nee Brezinski); brother, Leo and Chet Stawicki; and sisters, Helen Godlaski, Lillian Weber, and Irene McCartney. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22nd, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel, followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Robert J. Glepko, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053 or the Dom Rebman Youth Bowling Program, 5300 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 21, 2019