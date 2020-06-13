Floretta “Ba-Ba” Sadler, 71, of Lorain passed away peacefully at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home on Wednesday June 10, 2020 following a long illness.She was born on June 30, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Rose Sadler and Charles Thomas. She was a 1967 graduate of Clearview High School and also held a certificate in Culinary Arts. She worked most of her years at U.S Steel. She had also been employed with General Motors, Moen Inc, York International, and Lithonia Lighting, finishing her working years at Easter Seals. She was a member of the Black A.C’s women’s softball team, and was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lorain. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She also enjoyed baking, Casino road trips, and shopping.Floretta is survived by a daughter, Rhonda (Taji) Thompson of Cleveland, and son, Anthony (Terri) Sadler of Lorain; sisters, Phyllis Sadler of Lorain, Dorothy (Roger) Green of Lilesville NC, and Wanda Sadler of Louisville KY; grandchildren, DenontÃ©, Symore, Teya, Jada, Tayden, Ashianna, Jermaine, and Amani; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Sadler; father, Charles Thomas; brother, Nate Sadler; sister, Loretta Hale; and nephew, Michael Sadler. A private family service will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1516 E. 30th St. in Lorain. Dr. RaShawn M. Washington, Pastor, is officiating. It is requested that masks are worn at the service.Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.