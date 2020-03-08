|
Floyd Lumpkin Sr., 90, of Lorain, passed away February 29, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.He was born October 23, 1929 in Jackson, Georgia and lived in Lorain since 1957.He was a carpenter who started his own business known as Lumpkin Builders. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 305. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, and traveling with his family.Floyd will be sadly missed by his sons: Robert, Thomas, and Floyd (Kelly) Lumpkin Jr.; seven grandchildren; one sister, Maggie Scott (Lumpkin); four brothers: Lawrence (Roseann), Freddie, Charles, Roy, and Joseph Lumpkin; and a host of nieces; nephews and other relatives.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Jessie Lumpkin; his brother, Robert Lumpkin Jr.; and sisters: Dorothy Lumpkin-Thomas, Bonella Lumpkin-Gray, Ruth Kemp, and Annie Lumpkin; and his ex-wife, Bytha H. Lumpkin.Viewing hours will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. at Cathedral of Praise, 4545 Elyria Ave, Lorain, with Bishop Melvin Brown officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, LorainArrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 9, 2020