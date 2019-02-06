|
Forrest JoAnn Lewis (nee Tobin), 82, of Vermilion, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Hartland of Dublin after a lengthy illness. She was born December 2, 1936 in Peoli, OH, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 42 years, moving from Worthington, OH.? JoAnn retired as an LPN from Lorain Community Hospital in 1990.? She was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational in Vermilion. She was a former member of the Madeleine Chapter #204 O.E.S, and enjoyed making blankets.?She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kendall Lewis, of Vermilion; son, Steven R (Kim) Lewis, of Vermilion; daughter, Amy (John) Scott, of Powell; grandchildren, Tess Merideth Lewis, Gabrielle Catherine Scott, and Ross Paul Lewis; and brothers, Robert (Virginia) Tobin of New Philadelphia, and Gene Tobin of Peoli. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret (nee Combs) Tobin; son, Kendall Paul Lewis; and brother, Floyd Tobin.? The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Melinda S. Quellhorst will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to United Church of Christ Congregational, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. ?Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 7, 2019