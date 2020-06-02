Forrest R. Summers, 87, of North Ridgeville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Avon Place Nursing Home in Avon, following a brief illness. Mr. Summers was born in Fairmount, WV, on September 18, 1932, the son of the late Harley L. and Opal L (nee Pethel) Summers. He moved to Ohio in 1964. He was a member of Beacon Baptist Church in Lorain. He taught Sunday School. While in West Virginia, he was an active member of the Fellowship Baptist Church, where he lead singing and taught Sunday School. He served in the U.S. Army as a Corporeal during the Korean War. He worked as a Meat Manager at Rini Rego Grocery Store and previously had owned and operated his own semi-truck. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. Forrest is survived by sons, Rodney A. Summers and Mark F. Summer, both of Lorain; grandchildren, Anna Marie Webb, Harley A. Summers; great-grandchildren, Zachary Webb, Nickolas Webb, Alyssa Webb, Shawn Summers, Shane Summers, Sterling Summers; and a sister, Lois Guess, of Toledo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet G. (nee Sivnksty) Summers, in 2001; and a daughter, Debbie Ann Summers. Friends may call on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the funeral home with Evangelist Jerry Svinksty, officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Amherst Township with full military honors. Covid-19 Protocols are in effect. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.