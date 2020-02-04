|
|
Frances A. Vanche (nee Keelan), age 89, born September 24, 1930, passed peacefully on February 3, 2020. Frances graduated from Seton High school in Baltimore, Maryland in 1948. She was an avid athlete, playing sports and cheerleading for her all-girls school. She remained an avid sports fan with her husband, Andy,and could always be found supporting her children and grandchildren at sporting events around town and even around the state. If the Cavs or Indians were on TV, it was a standing joke that you could hear the game all the way down the block coming from the Vanche house. After graduation, Frances started her career as a key punch operator for the IRS in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was born and raised, before meeting her future husband, who was stationed there in the service and moving to Avon, Ohio. She continued her work for the Cleveland branch until retiring to start her family. Once established, she returned to work for K-Mart, where she retired after 25 years as a bookkeeper. Her greatest passion was music and ballroom dancing, which she shared with the love of her life, her husband, Andy. Frances was also most proud of her Irish Heritage, having been to Ireland twice with her sister and marching in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. She and her sister became avid world travelers in their later years, traveling all over Europe on what they would affectionately call the "Sister Adventures." To Frances, family was everything. It showed in the way she lived. She was always surrounded by family, the ones she was related to and the ones she collected and called her own. Beloved wife of the late Andrew; faithful daughter to the late Frances Xavier and Rhoda of Baltimore, MD; loving sister to and preceded in death by Jeanne (Robert) Falter and the Edward (Doris) Keelan also of Maryland. Frances is survived by daughters, Lynn Hassel of Avon, Andrea Ourlian (Stefan, deceased) of Olmsted Falls, and sons, Gregory (Damita) of Amherst, Jeffrey (Kim), of West Park, Richard (Kitchie) of Lorain; grandchildren, Sarrah (Justin), Jennah, Courtney, Nicholas, Junelle (Dave), Tomsanna, Carla (Eric), and Catrina; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Giuliana, Quinn Francis, and Amelia. A loving Aunt and faithful friend to many. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Avon. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020