Frances Angela Bove DiLuciano passed away on March 20, 2020, at the age of 91, while at home in Deltona, Florida, in the loving company of her family. Fran was born in October 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, where she grew up, worked and raised her family among a very close-knit community of relatives, friends, and neighbors. The second eldest daughter of John and Christine Bove, Fran married Ferdinand “Nundy” DiLuciano in November 1947. Their household of five children, Denise Bozich, Lynne Loggans, Dominic DiLuciano, Patricia Galvan, and Janet Wermuth, has grown into a closely connected family of 16 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 33 great-great grandchildren, all who lovingly called her “Ma.” Whether a member of the family by birth, marriage, or adoption, Ma loved each one of her children joyfully, unconditionally, and with an open heart. Many people of Lorain will remember Fran’s tireless work at DeLuca’s Bakery and Place-in-the-Park. Working side-by-side with Leonard DeLuca for over 20 years, her expertise in cooking, catering and party planning proved to be invaluable. Her love of cooking has been inherited by the entire clan of children she left behind. After retirement, Fran and Nundy moved to Florida, where several of her children eventually joined them. Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Nundy; eldest daughter, Denise; granddaughter, Dana Galvan; and great-granddaughter, Savanna Dorsey; her parents; and her brothers and sisters-in-law. We find comfort knowing that Ma is now in Heaven with all of them. She will be lovingly remember by her children, son-in-law, Jim Bozich of Washington, Lynne and Tom Loggans of Florida, Patti and Al Galvan of Florida, Dom and Mary DiLuciano of Nevada, and Janet and Steve Wermuth of Ohio; sisters, Dena Kish (Bill), Sandy Soditch (Jim), and Judy Jones (Jim); her brother and his wife, Bob and Dee Bove; brother-in-law, Doc DeAngelis; her aunt, Rose Diso; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews who always brought smiles to her face; and, her cousins who were her lifetime friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Soul to Sole (https://www.soultosoleohio.org/), a nonprofit established by Fran’s niece, Lori Campana that helps the children of Lorain County. A memorial service will be held in June.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 21, 2020