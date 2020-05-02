Frances Mae Trifiletti (nee Preston) 88 of Amherst, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Frances was born in LaGrange on March 15, 1932 to Archie and Ada Preston and she grew up in Wellington.Frances met the love of her life, Charles Anthony Trifiletti and they had a long and happy marriage of 63 years. They owned and operated Trifiletti’s Service Station and Trucking in Lorain. The service station was in business from 1953 until 2005. Frances did all of the bookkeeping and scheduling while also helping to maintain the business, raise their four children and care for other family members.She was a member of the Lorain Emblems Club where she served as past local President and past National President and she also enjoyed spending time with friends and attending events at the Lorain Elks Club 1301.Frances enjoyed traveling and she was an animal lover. Her greatest love was for her family.She is survived by daughter, Linda Marie (Charles) Yerico of Solon; two sons, Samuel Keith (Sheila) Trifiletti of Amherst and Charles Paul (Charlene) Trifiletti of Michigan; daughter-in-law, Jolynne Trifiletti of Lorain; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Ada (nee Bessing) Preston; husband, Charles Anthony Trifiletti; oldest son, Ronald William Trifiletti; sister, Phyllis Stricker; and three brothers, Fred Simmons, Robert Simmons and Robert Preston.Mrs. Trifiletti’s family would like to thank the nurses, aids, and Pastor John with New Life Hospice for their compassion and care for Frances and their entire family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date with Christian burial services to be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp, OH. Funeral arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, (440) 244-1961.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.