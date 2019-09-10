Home

Frances Reising (nee Bisceglia), age 64, entered into rest Monday, September 9, 2019. She is survived by her son, Tony J. Bisceglia; sister, Sue (Jan) Snedaker; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Reising; parents, Anthony and Martha (nee Jones) Bisceglia; and brother, John Bisceglia. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 N. Ridge Rd., Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
